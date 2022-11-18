News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police probe under way after thieves steal boxes of clothes from parked wagon

Police are appealing for information after several boxes of clothes were stolen from a wagon.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A group of people got into a vehicle parked on Haydock Lane, in Haydock, at around 3am on Friday, November 11 and stole the contents.

Read More
Death of Wigan dad who took drugs to 'escape' pain caused by several medical con...

Det Insp Barbara Hebden said: “These types of crimes can have a great financial impact on businesses who use these wagons and the staff involved who are just doing their job.

Police are appealing for information

Most Popular

“I would like to appeal to businesses and anyone who was on Haydock Lane to check their CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it may have captured anything which may help with our enquiries and contact us so we can bring the offenders to justice.

“If you have any information, please pass it on to us as it could be what we need to identify the suspects.”

Contact Merseyside Police on Twitter or Facebook or by calling 101, with reference 22000827444.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or go online