Police probe under way after thieves steal boxes of clothes from parked wagon

A group of people got into a vehicle parked on Haydock Lane, in Haydock, at around 3am on Friday, November 11 and stole the contents.

Det Insp Barbara Hebden said: “These types of crimes can have a great financial impact on businesses who use these wagons and the staff involved who are just doing their job.

Police are appealing for information

“I would like to appeal to businesses and anyone who was on Haydock Lane to check their CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it may have captured anything which may help with our enquiries and contact us so we can bring the offenders to justice.

“If you have any information, please pass it on to us as it could be what we need to identify the suspects.”

Contact Merseyside Police on Twitter or Facebook or by calling 101, with reference 22000827444.