Police publish picture of man they want to speak to in connection with Wigan shop knife raid

A masked would-be robber burst into the Top Shop mini-mart on Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green, at 8pm on March 23 and pulled out a blade.

He threatened staff, but they refused to hand anything over and eventually he ran out of the store without taking anything.

The victims were left shaken but physically unharmed.

A CCTV still of the man police want to question in connection with the Top Shop raid

An image has now been published of a person of interest in the case.

A post on GMP Wigan West read: “We've been following up a number of lines of inquiry since the incident and though the image isn't the best, we're hoping someone may have seen him in the area in the clothing pictured.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 6106 or report it online at https://crowd.in/iXKX40. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”