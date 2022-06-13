Police pull over suspected drug-driver at Wigan and find three children asleep on a mattress in the back of his van

The vehicle was stopped on the M6 at Standish in the early hours of Sunday June 12 after reports of its speeding.

After parking up at the Crow Orchard Services on Mossy Lea Road, the man at the wheel was found to be under the influence of cannabis.

Police with the van at Wrightington

And following the positive drugs test, a search was carried out of the van in which the three children were found sleeping on a mattress inside.

Police said the youngsters were taken to a place of safety and the unnamed driver was arrested.

A spokesperson for the roads policing team said: "Disgraceful behaviour by the driver of this van; he tested positive for cannabis after being stopped for speeding on the M6.