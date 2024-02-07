News you can trust since 1853
Two Wigan women face modern slavery charges

Two Wigan women are facing modern slavery and drug peddling charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Amy Fishwick, 39, of Warrington Lane, Scholes, appeared before Stockport magistrates charged with arranging or facilitating travel of two named males with a view to their exploitation between May 23 and July 21 2021 and to being in concerned with the supplying of cocaine and medical heroin (diamorphine) between January 27 and July 21 that year.

Also appearing in court was 52-year-old Alison Martin, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, who faces the same drug charges and a Modern Slavery Act charge relating to one of the males named.

Both were released on unconditional bail until they appear before a judge at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on March 9. Neither has entered any pleas.