Amy Fishwick, 39, of Warrington Lane, Scholes, appeared before Stockport magistrates charged with arranging or facilitating travel of two named males with a view to their exploitation between May 23 and July 21 2021 and to being in concerned with the supplying of cocaine and medical heroin (diamorphine) between January 27 and July 21 that year.

Also appearing in court was 52-year-old Alison Martin, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, who faces the same drug charges and a Modern Slavery Act charge relating to one of the males named.

