Police quiz Wigan man over theft of two vans from Southport
The 29-year-old was arrested on the night of Sunday September 24 in connection with the disappearance of Ford vans from the Southport area.
After the thefts had been reported, officers received sightings of them in the Southport, Ormskirk and Wigan areas.
Merseyside Dogs, Operation Pelican officers and Greater Manchester Police colleagues then located one of the vans in Wigan which point a man made off on foot.
A suspect was later detained and police say they found in his possession of numerous items relating to the theft of Ford vehicles.
Operation Pelican officers then continued with a search in the area and eventually tracked down the second stolen vehicle.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Both vehicles where located within two hours of them being stolen, and the male believed to be responsible is in police custody awaiting questioning.”