Police quiz Wigan man over theft of two vans from Southport

A Wigan man is being questioned by detectives over the theft of two vehicles which were recovered within two hours of being stolen.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Sep 2023, 07:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 07:56 BST
The 29-year-old was arrested on the night of Sunday September 24 in connection with the disappearance of Ford vans from the Southport area.

After the thefts had been reported, officers received sightings of them in the Southport, Ormskirk and Wigan areas.

Officers say that both vehicles were recovered within two hours of being stolenOfficers say that both vehicles were recovered within two hours of being stolen
Merseyside Dogs, Operation Pelican officers and Greater Manchester Police colleagues then located one of the vans in Wigan which point a man made off on foot.

A suspect was later detained and police say they found in his possession of numerous items relating to the theft of Ford vehicles.

Operation Pelican officers then continued with a search in the area and eventually tracked down the second stolen vehicle.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Both vehicles where located within two hours of them being stolen, and the male believed to be responsible is in police custody awaiting questioning.”