Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29-year-old was arrested on the night of Sunday September 24 in connection with the disappearance of Ford vans from the Southport area.

After the thefts had been reported, officers received sightings of them in the Southport, Ormskirk and Wigan areas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say that both vehicles were recovered within two hours of being stolen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyside Dogs, Operation Pelican officers and Greater Manchester Police colleagues then located one of the vans in Wigan which point a man made off on foot.

A suspect was later detained and police say they found in his possession of numerous items relating to the theft of Ford vehicles.

Operation Pelican officers then continued with a search in the area and eventually tracked down the second stolen vehicle.