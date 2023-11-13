Police re-issue appeal after recent sightings of wanted Wigan fugitive
Police have re-issued their appeal to track down a wanted Wigan man following recent sightings.
Dale Stanley, 29, is wanted for assault in Atherton.
He has been spotted in the Wigan area as well as at his mum’s home in St Helens.
Dale also has links to Leigh
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8563622.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.