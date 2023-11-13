News you can trust since 1853
Police re-issue appeal after recent sightings of wanted Wigan fugitive

Police have re-issued their appeal to track down a wanted Wigan man following recent sightings.
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:31 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:31 GMT
Dale Stanley, 29, is wanted for assault in Atherton.

He has been spotted in the Wigan area as well as at his mum’s home in St Helens.

Dale Stanley, 29, from Wigan
Dale also has links to Leigh

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8563622.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.