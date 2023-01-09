Officers responded to the reports at the Moon Under Water pub in the town centre at around 6pm on December 29.

The victims thankfully did not suffer serious or life threatening injuries at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers and detectives are still investigating and are now in a position to ask for information from the public.

Police have issued CCTV images of the two men they wish to speak to

They are keen to identify and speak to these two men who they believe could help with their inquiries and attended Latics 4-1 defeat to Sunderland at the DW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information, footage/images before attending the match, or can identify the men in the photos, should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting log number 2747 of the 29/12/22.

Or use the Live Chat service at www.gmp.police.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place before Latics 4-1 defeat to Sunderland in December