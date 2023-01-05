Wigan councillor released without charge after 14-month police probe wins out-of-court settlement

Coun Bob Brierley, independent representative for Hindley Green, says he spent years living under a “dark cloud” and the lengthy police probe has "ruined” his reputation and put a “huge strain” on his health.

But he will now receive a “small financial payment” and all of his costs, after taking legal action against Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and reaching a settlement before the case got to court.

Coun Bob Brierley

A GMP spokesman confirmed “a settlement was reached without any admission of liability” but declined to comment further.

Coun Brierley was arrested at his home at 6.30am on October 19, 2018 and taken to Bury police station for questioning.

It followed allegations made by Donna Hall, who was chief executive of Wigan Council at the time, about stalking, criminal damage, assault and breaching data protection.

He said: “It was devastating. These were four massive allegations.”

He was held in custody for 14 hours and says his house was "ransacked", before he was released under investigation by police.

Coun Brierley said: “I had done nothing wrong, I was innocent. When they released me under investigation, my life was difficult. I couldn’t speak out because I was still under investigation.”

It would be another 14 months before police told him no further action would be taken.

It followed a statement from Ms Hall withdrawing her allegations, although she defended the accuracy of what she had told officers.

In the document she said: “I have discussed retracting my statements on numerous occasions with the police and I have been given the opportunity to consider this, it is not a decision I have made lightly.

“I have the support of a great family and partner and I know that I am making the right decision for me.”

Coun Brierley says women looked at him differently as a result of his arrest and he believes it had an impact on the result of the 2021 local election.

“When I re-stood, I had a majority of 660 votes going into that election, but I only won by eight. I think that’s the impact it’s had. It’s blackening my name,” he said.

While the threat of prosecution had gone, Coun Brierley was not happy about what happened and decided to take legal action against GMP for false imprisonment and false arrest.

"It took me a long time to save up to take the police on,” he said.

The case was due to be heard in court in December, but a few weeks before, GMP offered to settle the case out of court and he accepted.

Coun Brierley said: “I’m glad I won the case and proved my innocence.”

But that is not the end of the matter for Coun Brierley, who is now considering taking legal action against Wigan Council.

Coun Brierley said: “I pursued the police because they locked me up without any evidence and now I will be pursing the council.”

