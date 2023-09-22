Police say no crime was committed when girls said they had been chased by a van driver
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident was said to have taken place on and near St Helens Road, Leigh, at around 4pm on Tuesday September 19.
The teenagers were walking close to the main road when they said a man shouted at them from a van, and it was reported to offiicers that they were then chased. It was only once they were inside the pub that he gave up.
An investigation was subsequently launched and has included neighbourhood officers speaking to all witnesses including the van driver and identifying CCTV in key areas along with any footage from residential properties.
After conducting enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts, officers are content that no offences have been committed and there is no threat to the community.
Insp Sam Davies of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “We understand that this has raised questions and concerns among our residents.
"We have conducted a full and thorough investigation and want to reassure the community that we have investigated this incident fully and no offences have been identified.
“We want to make people who live and work in our communities feel safer and, as we are spending more time listening to them, we know the things that matter most, and we will continue to work diligently to investigate offences like this.
“If you have any concerns about crime in your area, please contact us via contacting 101 or gmp.police.uk."