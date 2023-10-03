Police search for wanted man who could be in Wigan or Leigh
Wigan police have shared a photograph of a wanted man they are trying to find.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
An appeal for help to trace 20-year-old Corie Liptrot has been posted on the Facebook pages for Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) teams in Wigan and Leigh.
It said: “GMP are appealing for the public’s help to trace Corie Liptrot, who is wanted for outstanding offences.
"He has links to the Wigan and Leigh areas of Greater Manchester.
"Any Info? Call police on 0161 856 3622 or @CrimestoppersUK.”