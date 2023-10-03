News you can trust since 1853
Unlicensed Wigan motorist crashed a car that wasn't his while more than three times the drink-drive limit

A young Wigan man has admitted to a series of motoring crimes including taking someone's car without permission and driving it while almost four times over the drink-drive limit and crashing it.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Callum Mawdsley, 25, of Chesterton Close, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to taking a silver Ford Focus without the owner's consent on September and then causing a road accident which damaged the vehicle.

The hearing was told that Mawdsley gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving the car without a licence or insurance and to a bail breach four days later.

He has been remanded on conditional bail pending sentence on October 24.