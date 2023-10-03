Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Mawdsley, 25, of Chesterton Close, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to taking a silver Ford Focus without the owner's consent on September and then causing a road accident which damaged the vehicle.

The hearing was told that Mawdsley gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also admitted driving the car without a licence or insurance and to a bail breach four days later.