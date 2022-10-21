Police secure court closure order on Wigan borough trouble spot flat

Neighbours welcomed the news that now only the occupants of a certain flat in Spring Gardens, Atherton, can go there after a magistrates ruling.

But they suggested there could be more homes in the block which could benefit from the same restrictions.

The order means that anyone not living at the address would be prosecuted if they go there.

Spring Gardens, Atherton

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “This is in response to reports of disorder, criminal activity and anti-social behaviour associated to the address which is having a detrimental impact on the quality of life of the residents within this community.

“The order prohibits access to the premises by all persons at all times except for Wigan Borough Council and emergency services and is in place until 4pm on the January 20 2023.

“The order will be enforced by Greater Manchester Police and anyone found breaching the order will be liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to working with our partners to make our communities safer. Please continue to work with us and report your concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and criminal activity so we can take action like this.”

One local remarked: “About time. I live on a street in front and the whole block wants shutting down. It’s an utter disgrace.

"At one time these flats were sought-after and had waiting lists for years.

"I've seen "Wigan Council there replacing windows and days later smashed again. It's an utter waste of our money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let's try to get them back to how they used to be: a nice, friendly environment with people in them who will respect them.”