Police investigating reports of a “serious assault” at Wigan bus station are appealing for help to identify a man.

They have shared an image on social media of the person they want to speak to about the incident early on Saturday, May 18, in a bid to find out who he is.

A police spokesman said: “The incident in question was a serious assault on a vulnerable member of the community and occurred around 5.15am to 5.30am within the bus station at stand K.

"Officers are appealing for any information which can help identify the male in the image. If you know the male in question, please contact GMP on 101 or using our online chat system, quoting reference CRI/06KK/0013705/24.

Police want to speak to this man about a serious assault at Wigan bus station

"We are grateful for any assistance anyone may be able to provide in progressing our investigation.”

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.