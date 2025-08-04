Police seize seven illegal bikes in one weekend as crackdown continues in Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
Seven illegal bikes were seized across the borough this weekend, police have revealed, as they continue to tackle anti-social riding.

It was part of Operation Hurricane, a campaign to stamp out the illegal riding of vehicles not permitted on roads.

In a Facebook post, a police spokesman said: “This weekend, another seven illegal bikes were seized in Wigan and Leigh as part of Operation Hurricane, our ongoing initiative to tackle dangerous and anti-social riding across Greater Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These bikes aren’t just a nuisance – they pose serious risks to public safety, disrupt communities and are often linked to wider criminal activity.

One of the bikes seized by policeplaceholder image
One of the bikes seized by police

"By removing them from our streets, we’re working to: reduce noise and disruption in residential areas; prevent accidents and injuries caused by reckless riding; dismantle networks involved in illegal vehicle use; reassure the public that action is being taken.”

Report illegal bike activity by calling police on 999 in an emergency or 101 at other times.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice