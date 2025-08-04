Police seize seven illegal bikes in one weekend as crackdown continues in Wigan borough
It was part of Operation Hurricane, a campaign to stamp out the illegal riding of vehicles not permitted on roads.
In a Facebook post, a police spokesman said: “This weekend, another seven illegal bikes were seized in Wigan and Leigh as part of Operation Hurricane, our ongoing initiative to tackle dangerous and anti-social riding across Greater Manchester.
“These bikes aren’t just a nuisance – they pose serious risks to public safety, disrupt communities and are often linked to wider criminal activity.
"By removing them from our streets, we’re working to: reduce noise and disruption in residential areas; prevent accidents and injuries caused by reckless riding; dismantle networks involved in illegal vehicle use; reassure the public that action is being taken.”
Report illegal bike activity by calling police on 999 in an emergency or 101 at other times.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.