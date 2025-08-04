Seven illegal bikes were seized across the borough this weekend, police have revealed, as they continue to tackle anti-social riding.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was part of Operation Hurricane, a campaign to stamp out the illegal riding of vehicles not permitted on roads.

In a Facebook post, a police spokesman said: “This weekend, another seven illegal bikes were seized in Wigan and Leigh as part of Operation Hurricane, our ongoing initiative to tackle dangerous and anti-social riding across Greater Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These bikes aren’t just a nuisance – they pose serious risks to public safety, disrupt communities and are often linked to wider criminal activity.

One of the bikes seized by police

"By removing them from our streets, we’re working to: reduce noise and disruption in residential areas; prevent accidents and injuries caused by reckless riding; dismantle networks involved in illegal vehicle use; reassure the public that action is being taken.”

Report illegal bike activity by calling police on 999 in an emergency or 101 at other times.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.