Police seize suspected class A drugs in raid on Wigan borough home

Police at the scene after the raid

Using a battering ram to get in through the front door, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Diamond Street, Leigh, on the morning of Friday January 7 and it has been reported that a "large quantity of brown powder" was confiscated.

The substance has now been sent off for forensic examination while the unnamed woman remains in custody for questioning.

She was detained on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply it.

Officers use a battering ram to get into the Diamond Street house

A number of mobile devices were also seized and will now undergo examination.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said that the warrant had been executed after officers had received information about drug-dealing in the area.

Anyone who suspects there may be dealing going on their neighbourhood is encouraged to contact police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.