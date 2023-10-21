Police send message of support to Wigan borough businesses as they crackdown on shoplifters
During the course of the week officers have conducted a number of crime prevention visits at various premises and conducted targeted patrols at key locations.
As a result of these activities, several arrests and charges were secured, for offences including theft, attempted theft, and public order offences.
In just one small part of Safer Business Week, officers visited stores in the town centre - from small market traders to established high street names - to discuss issues that they’ve experienced within their aisles.
Officers distributed leaflets and information, which provide guidance on how to report any problems to police.
The visits ensured that a wider intelligence picture was built: knowing who visited the stores in question, what they were likely to do, and when they were likely to visit.
By liaising with store security, officers were able to assist in providing advice on safety advice and reporting tips.
Insp Sam Davies, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “Engagement is such an important tool and enables us to build relationships with stores, ensuring we know how we can help the when they need us.
"We completely understand the problems that stores face - from persistent shoplifters to violence against workers - and we are committed to clearing Leigh's streets of those whose criminality causes issues for the law abiding public.
"Whether through a CBO, an arrest, or a banning order, we will use everything available to us to stop problematic behaviour on our streets. I urge businesses to get in touch with us if they are having an issue - we will be there to help."