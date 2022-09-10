Police step up patrols after woman walking her dog was sexually assaulted at Wigan beauty spot
A woman was sexually assaulted by a man as she walked with her dog through a Wigan nature reserve.
Police are appealing for information after the woman in her 50s was targeted between 7.30am and 8am on Saturday.
They say it was an “isolated incident” – but have stepped up patrols as they look into what happened and try to find her attacker.
The woman was walking through Wigan Flashes with her dog when she was approached by a man, who pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.
The man took her mobile phone and left.
Police have launched an investigation into what happened and are working to identify the man who carried out the horrific attack.
He is described as being a white male, aged around 19 or 20, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short brown/gingery hair combed back.
He was wearing a blue T-shirt and a dark navy blue bomber jacket.
PC Nathan Meadows, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “We understand that this incident will cause concern, but we believe this to be an isolated incident and are working hard to locate the male responsible. We will also have extra patrols in the area from today onwards.
“I’d ask anyone with any information, or anyone who may have witnessed the offender in the area, to please contact Wigan CID on 0161 856 7122 quoting log number 913 of September 10, as soon as possible.
"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”