Police try to trace owner of a motorbike abandoned by its rider when they spotted him

Traffic police are trying to reunite a motorbike with its rightful owner after a rider abandoned it when he saw that officers had spotted him.

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 08:33 BST

PCSOs say they saw the male in Leigh on Saturday April 22, riding the bike without a helmet on, while the vehicle itself didn’t have any registration plates.

After realising he had been sighted, the rider stalled the two-wheler, tried but failed to kick-start it again and then dropped it and fled on foot as officers approached.

The plateless bike seized by traffic police in Leigh
The plateless bike seized by traffic police in Leigh
A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said that the bike had since been identified by its chassis number and that “inquiries with the keeper would follow.”