Police try to trace owner of a motorbike abandoned by its rider when they spotted him
Traffic police are trying to reunite a motorbike with its rightful owner after a rider abandoned it when he saw that officers had spotted him.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 08:33 BST
PCSOs say they saw the male in Leigh on Saturday April 22, riding the bike without a helmet on, while the vehicle itself didn’t have any registration plates.
After realising he had been sighted, the rider stalled the two-wheler, tried but failed to kick-start it again and then dropped it and fled on foot as officers approached.