There was shock and disbelief on social media when it was reported that a man had entered a private garden in Wigan and stole a puppy from a child.

Police made an appeal for information after the incident in Moor Road, Orrell, which happened at around 6.50pm yesterday (Saturday).

The four-month-old puppy, called Dotty, has now been found

The intruder was described as a male of mixed race, believed to be in his 30s and wearing a black jumper which said ‘SECURITY’ on the front.