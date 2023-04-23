News you can trust since 1853
Relief as stolen Wigan dog Dotty is found

A puppy dog that was stolen by an intruder while a young girl played in her own garden has now been found.

By Alan Weston
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 19:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 19:51 BST

There was shock and disbelief on social media when it was reported that a man had entered a private garden in Wigan and stole a puppy from a child.

Police made an appeal for information after the incident in Moor Road, Orrell, which happened at around 6.50pm yesterday (Saturday).

The four-month-old puppy, called Dotty, has now been foundThe four-month-old puppy, called Dotty, has now been found
The intruder was described as a male of mixed race, believed to be in his 30s and wearing a black jumper which said ‘SECURITY’ on the front.

Now GMP Wigan West has confirmed the dog, called Dotty, has been found. A post on the force’s Facebook page read: “Following on from yesterday’s social media post regarding the theft of a dog in Orrell, we are happy to confirm that the dog has now been located. Many thanks for sharing the post.”