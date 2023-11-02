News you can trust since 1853
Police urge residents to remain vigilant following attempted burglary in Wigan borough

Police are urging residents to be vigilant following an attempted burglary at a Wigan borough home.
By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Several offenders are believed to have attempted to gain entry to a property on Holden Road in Leigh on Tuesday (October 31) to steal keys for a new car parked outside.

Those involved were disturbed and nothing was taken.

People are urged to keep their car keys out of sight
People are urged to keep their car keys out of sight
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Please check security measures that you have in place, keeping vehicle keys away from any windows/doors.

"If your car is keyless we advise that you place your car keys in a signal jamming box/pouch.

“If you see any suspicious activity, please let us know immediately on 999 or 101.