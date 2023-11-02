Police urge residents to remain vigilant following attempted burglary in Wigan borough

Police are urging residents to be vigilant following an attempted burglary at a Wigan borough home.

Several offenders are believed to have attempted to gain entry to a property on Holden Road in Leigh on Tuesday (October 31) to steal keys for a new car parked outside.

Those involved were disturbed and nothing was taken.

People are urged to keep their car keys out of sight

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Please check security measures that you have in place, keeping vehicle keys away from any windows/doors.

"If your car is keyless we advise that you place your car keys in a signal jamming box/pouch.