Police urge residents to remain vigilant following attempted burglary in Wigan borough
Police are urging residents to be vigilant following an attempted burglary at a Wigan borough home.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Several offenders are believed to have attempted to gain entry to a property on Holden Road in Leigh on Tuesday (October 31) to steal keys for a new car parked outside.
Those involved were disturbed and nothing was taken.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Please check security measures that you have in place, keeping vehicle keys away from any windows/doors.
"If your car is keyless we advise that you place your car keys in a signal jamming box/pouch.
“If you see any suspicious activity, please let us know immediately on 999 or 101.