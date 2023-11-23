Officers are appealing for information following reports of multiple cars being scratched and damaged in the Ince and Scholes areas of Wigan.

Across the evening of Tuesday (November 21), multiple vehicles were scratched and damaged, including in Darlington Street East, Chatham Street, Hardybutts, Hartley Avenue, and Karen Road.

Police said up to 30 vehicles are believed to have been damaged, with officers currently working to locate the person responsible, and identify any more potential crimes.

Video footage taken at the scene showed angry residents gathering in the street after their cars were vandalised

The cars had their paintwork scratched and damaged by being “keyed” in the early hours of the morning. One CCTV image shared on social media showed a hooded man apparently in the act of committing damage to one of the cars.

The incident led to angry scenes, with video footage showing furious residents congregating in one of the locations, and reports of windows being smashed at an address believed to be linked to the vandalism spree.

Chief Inspector Clare Anderson, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: “Criminal damage can feel like an incredibly personal crime, and I want people to know that we are utilising all of the resources available to us to locate the person who is responsible.

“I would urge anyone with information to please get in touch with us – no matter how small you may think it is – as it could greatly assist our investigation.”