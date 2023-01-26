A joint operation between Lancashire Constabulary and Lincolnshire Police saw four men from the town sentenced last month for involvement in an organised crime group (OCG) which operated networks worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Warrants issued at addresses across Skelmersdale last June resulted in the seizure of more than £27k in cash. It is estimated that between September 2020 and May 2021, the OCG would have made up to £104,220 from its drug deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Insp Chris Abbott, from Skelmersdale Police, said: “Organised crime gangs prey on vulnerable members of our community to establish bases and exploit young people, coercing them into moving and supplying Class A drugs. We will not tolerate this in Skelmersdale.

Skelmersdale Police have vowed to continue cracking down on drug crime.

“We are continuously acting on community intelligence which has resulted in a number of drug warrants across Skelmersdale. We are also proactive in targeting members of organised crime groups, recovering stolen vehicles and plant machinery which have all been linked to organised crime and we will deal with those who commit crime in our town robustly.

“The message is clear: drug crime is not welcome in Skelmersdale, and I would like to reassure the public that we will keep up the pressure on those involved in serious and organised crime, continually striving to protect the most vulnerable. We will relentlessly pursue these offenders and put them before the courts to make our streets safer."

Last year, Lancashire police launched Operation Warrior in response to organised crime across the country.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, said: "It's fantastic to see Lancashire Constabulary delivering on my priority to disrupt and dismantle organised crime gangs, protecting our communities and putting gang members behind bars.

"Organised crime gangs bring fear, violence, drugs and exploitation into our communities and through Op Warrior we're increasing activity to get the results we all want to see. The number of arrests, asset seizures and drugs taken off our streets speak for themselves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any suspicions they can be reported to the police on 101 or if a crime is seen in progress call 999.