Police want to speak to these two men about a burglary in Wigan
Police have shared a photograph of two men they would like to speak to about a burglary in Wigan.
They were called to reports of a burglary at Park Lane Farm, on Wigan Road, Ashton, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 16.
Anyone who recognises the men is asked to call police on 101, quoting cri/06nn/0011765/24, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.