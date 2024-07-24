Police want to speak to these two men about a burglary in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jul 2024, 08:12 BST
Police have shared a photograph of two men they would like to speak to about a burglary in Wigan.

They were called to reports of a burglary at Park Lane Farm, on Wigan Road, Ashton, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 16.

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to call police on 101, quoting cri/06nn/0011765/24, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.