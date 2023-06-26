Police want to speak to this man about reports of an assault
Police investigating an assault are appealing for help to find a man they want to speak to.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Ben Melia, 25, is described as being approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of average build and with dark hair.
Lancashire Police say he has links to Ormskirk, Skelmersdale and Southport.
They want to talk to him about an assault in Skelmersdale.
Anyone with sightings of him or information as to where he might be is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected], referring to log 0304 of May 24.