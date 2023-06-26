News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Police want to speak to this man about reports of an assault

Police investigating an assault are appealing for help to find a man they want to speak to.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read

Ben Melia, 25, is described as being approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of average build and with dark hair.

Read More
Delays for drivers as busy Wigan road closed after serious incident

Lancashire Police say he has links to Ormskirk, Skelmersdale and Southport.

Police have released this photograph of Ben MeliaPolice have released this photograph of Ben Melia
Police have released this photograph of Ben Melia
Most Popular

They want to talk to him about an assault in Skelmersdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with sightings of him or information as to where he might be is asked to call police on 101 or email [email protected], referring to log 0304 of May 24.