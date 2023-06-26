Delays for drivers as busy Wigan road closed after serious incident
A busy road in Wigan has been closed amid reports of a serious collision.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
The incident is reported to have happened at the junction of Bolton Road and Bryn Road South, in Ashton, on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services are in attendance and Bolton Road has been closed in both directions between Princess Road and Golborne Road.
Bus services are being diverted, with the number 10 towards Wigan going straight through Golborne, onto the A580 East Lancashire Road and Lodge Lane, then into Ashton.
