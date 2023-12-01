News you can trust since 1853
Police warning amid surge in attempted break-ins at Wigan houses in early hours

Police have warned they are receiving more reports of people attempting to break into homes in the early hours.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said people were trying to gain access to residential properties between midnight and 4am.

Multiple houses were targeted in the Oxford Street and Holden Road areas of Leigh on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incidents, including footage on CCTV or from a doorbell camera, is asked to call police on 101.