Police warning amid surge in attempted break-ins at Wigan houses in early hours
Police have warned they are receiving more reports of people attempting to break into homes in the early hours.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said people were trying to gain access to residential properties between midnight and 4am.
Multiple houses were targeted in the Oxford Street and Holden Road areas of Leigh on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the incidents, including footage on CCTV or from a doorbell camera, is asked to call police on 101.