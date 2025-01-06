Police work to tackle problems with off-road motorbikes and quadbikes in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The snow did not stop police officers responding to concerns about off-road motorbikes and quadbikes in the borough.

They went to Amberswood and Low Hall Nature Reserve on Sunday afternoon after receiving multiple complaints about a green quadbike.

They also seized a motorbike in Westleigh after reports of problems around the Abbey Lane and Melrose Avenue area.

Their work was part of Operation Hurricane, which sees specialist units supported by neighbourhood teams working to tackle off-road issues throughout the year.