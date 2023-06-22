Police's commitment to tackling domestic abuse highlighted by latest figures

In the last year, GMP has recorded over 20,000 domestic abuse-related arrests for physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and financial abuse crimes. These are in addition to stalking, harassment and honour-based violence.

And the latest figures show that this is a 66.2 per cent increase in the number of people being arrested for the acts compared to June 2021 to June 2022.

Furthermore, 3,270 of these individuals have been taken to court to face justice, with an increase of 46.8 per cent for those being charged and remanded.

There are also several other measures which police across the UK can use to better protect victims of domestic abuse, such as Domestic Violence Protection Notices and Orders (DVPN/DVPO).

Overall, GMP issued 43.6 per cent more DVPNs and granted and enforced 34.6 per cent more DVPOs in the last 12 months compared to June 2021 to June 2022.

A DVPN is the initial notice of immediate emergency protection that is issued by a police force and they can be served on any individual over the age of 18 who they believe has been violent or has threatened acts of violence against another person.

They place conditions on the perpetrator which may include preventing them from entering or being in a certain distance of the victim’s home.

Once a notice has been served, it must be presented at magistrates court within 48 hours. Should the notice be accepted it is then continued for 14 to 28 days in the form of a DVPO.

Det Supt Neil Jones, GMP’s Lead for Domestic Abuse said: “Over the past year, Greater Manchester Police has witnessed a remarkable transformation in our response to Domestic Abuse.

“With unwavering determination, we stand beside the 20,000 victims affected by Domestic Violence and related offences. By embracing Domestic Violence Protection Notices and Orders, we offer immediate refuge and respite to those in need.

“As part of our commitment to relentlessly pursue offenders, we’ve increased arrests by a staggering 66.2 per cent and charges and remands by 46.8 per cent, ensuring justice prevails and the voices of victims are heard."

If you or someone you know are a victim or survivor of domestic abuse, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.