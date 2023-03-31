'Predator' jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of 10 child sex offences

Nicholas Parkinson, 52, of Lawson Avenue, Westleigh, was found guilty of eight indecent assaults and two counts of indecency with a child.

Bolton Crown Court heard how he preyed on the youngsters, who were all under the age of 10 at the time of the incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Parkinson has been jailed for 13 years

He has now been jailed for 13 years, marking the end of a “lengthy and complex investigation” by police.

After the hearing, Det Con Cheryl Williams, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “Nicholas Parkinson is a predator of the worst kind and this sentence is the culmination of a lengthy and complex investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to commend the strength of the victims, who have shown significant bravery in supporting this prolonged prosecution.

"Although this sentence in no way makes up for the horrors that they sustained when young children, I hope that they can take some comfort and satisfaction from the fact that Parkinson is now behind bars for many years and no longer a threat to children.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to get in touch with GMP. We will listen to you and we will investigate.”

To report a crime, call police on 101 or use the LiveChat function on Greater Manchester Police’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad