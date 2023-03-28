Wigan dad speaks to police officers about the tragic killing of his teenage daughter

Hindley dad Trevor Fairhurst visited Wigan police station on Monday to speak to officers and help them to understand what families face after the death of a loved one.

His daughter Carly Fairhurst, 19, was pushed down the stairs and left for dead in 2006 by her boyfriend Darren Pilkington.

Trevor Fairhurst and wife Sheila with a picture of their beloved daughter Carly

He was jailed for manslaughter and remains behind bars, after being released from prison several times but then breaching the conditions of his licence.

Pilkington, now 40, had already been convicted of manslaughter after fatally attacking friend Paul Akister with his brother Andrew in 2000.

A police spokesman said: “The father of 19-year-old Carly Fairhurst visited officers at Wigan police station to share their family's story about losing their daughter Carly in a domestic homicide back in 2006.

"The input was delivered by Carly’s father Trevor Fairhurst to response officers, the domestic abuse team and prisoner processing unit giving them an insight into what they experienced as a family during that difficult period in their lives and what effect domestic abuse has on victims.

"If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, report it to GMP now and we will take action. Do not suffer in silence, you are not alone.

