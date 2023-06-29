News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Wigan town centre road sealed off as firefighters battle flats blaze

A Wigan town centre road was closed to rush hour traffic as firefighters battled a blaze at apartments.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 08:03 BST

Five people were initially arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, but investigators have since concluded that the cause of the fire was accidental.

Police and fire were called to the flats next to the abandoned St Joseph's church on Caroline Street, Wigan, after a passing ambulance spotted flames and smoke at 6am on Thursday June 29.

Read More
pictures from three local pubs taken in 2005
Four fire engines were involved in tackling the blaze at semi-refurbished flats on Caroline Street next to the abandoned St Joseph's ChurchFour fire engines were involved in tackling the blaze at semi-refurbished flats on Caroline Street next to the abandoned St Joseph's Church
Four fire engines were involved in tackling the blaze at semi-refurbished flats on Caroline Street next to the abandoned St Joseph's Church
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four crews, from Wigan, Hindley and Atherton, attended the scene and one person who had been inside was safely out before they arrived.

The flats are in the process of being refurbished and were not yet ready for occupation. It is believed, however, that rough sleepers have been using them.

Wigan watch manager Mike Fairhurst said that the main damage was caused to the second-storey flooring and first floor ceiling.

For safety reasons police closed off Caroline Street and surrounding side streets and diverted traffic onto Poolstock and the A49 link road, causing some congestion.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire on Caroline Street, WiganFire crews at the scene of the fire on Caroline Street, Wigan
Fire crews at the scene of the fire on Caroline Street, Wigan

But the incident was all but over by 7.30am and the road was re-opened.

Caroline Street was closed off to rush hour traffic for more than 90 minutes because of the flats blazeCaroline Street was closed off to rush hour traffic for more than 90 minutes because of the flats blaze
Caroline Street was closed off to rush hour traffic for more than 90 minutes because of the flats blaze
Related topics:WiganPolice