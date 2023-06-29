Five people were initially arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, but investigators have since concluded that the cause of the fire was accidental.

Police and fire were called to the flats next to the abandoned St Joseph's church on Caroline Street, Wigan, after a passing ambulance spotted flames and smoke at 6am on Thursday June 29.

Four fire engines were involved in tackling the blaze at semi-refurbished flats on Caroline Street next to the abandoned St Joseph's Church

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four crews, from Wigan, Hindley and Atherton, attended the scene and one person who had been inside was safely out before they arrived.

The flats are in the process of being refurbished and were not yet ready for occupation. It is believed, however, that rough sleepers have been using them.

Wigan watch manager Mike Fairhurst said that the main damage was caused to the second-storey flooring and first floor ceiling.

For safety reasons police closed off Caroline Street and surrounding side streets and diverted traffic onto Poolstock and the A49 link road, causing some congestion.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire on Caroline Street, Wigan

But the incident was all but over by 7.30am and the road was re-opened.