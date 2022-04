Kyle Burns, 29, of Argyle Street, Hindley, had narrowly escaped a prison sentence last year after admitting to being under the influence of drugs at the wheel of a car while disqualified in Blackpool.

But he returned to Wigan Magistrates' Court to admit to again ignoring the ban by driving a Vauxhall Insignia in Wigan on March 21.

Burns had been given a suspended sentence for his last offence but now it has been activated