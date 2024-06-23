Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stole from a school and two shops is now behind bars.

Kieron Monks, 44, of The Avenue, Billinge, admitted a burglary at Newfold Primary School, Orrell, on February 23, when he stole a safe containing £1,000 and astroturf worth £1,750.

He was jailed for 24 weeks and must pay £2,000 compensation.

