Prison sentence for thief who stole from Wigan primary school
A man who stole from a school and two shops is now behind bars.
Kieron Monks, 44, of The Avenue, Billinge, admitted a burglary at Newfold Primary School, Orrell, on February 23, when he stole a safe containing £1,000 and astroturf worth £1,750.
He was jailed for 24 weeks and must pay £2,000 compensation.
Monks was also jailed for 10 weeks, to run concurrently, for stealing cheese and butter from Heron Foods on January 5 and two weeks, to run consecutively, for stealing from a shop in 2022.