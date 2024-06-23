Prison sentence for thief who stole from Wigan primary school

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man who stole from a school and two shops is now behind bars.

Kieron Monks, 44, of The Avenue, Billinge, admitted a burglary at Newfold Primary School, Orrell, on February 23, when he stole a safe containing £1,000 and astroturf worth £1,750.

He was jailed for 24 weeks and must pay £2,000 compensation.

Monks was also jailed for 10 weeks, to run concurrently, for stealing cheese and butter from Heron Foods on January 5 and two weeks, to run consecutively, for stealing from a shop in 2022.