Prison sentence for Wigan 35-year-old who attacked three people
A Wigan man who attacked three people has been sent to prison.
Martin Armstrong had admitted to assaulting Liam Peterson by beating but initially denied the same charges against two women: Jodie Carey and Savannah Drew.
But at a later appearance before Manchester and Salford justices, the 35-year-old of Ellis Street, Whelley, changed those pleas to guilty.
He was given a total of 16 weeks behind bars and ordered to pay a total of £250 in compensation to his victims.