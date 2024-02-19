News you can trust since 1853
Prison sentence for Wigan 35-year-old who attacked three people

A Wigan man who attacked three people has been sent to prison.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Martin Armstrong had admitted to assaulting Liam Peterson by beating but initially denied the same charges against two women: Jodie Carey and Savannah Drew.

But at a later appearance before Manchester and Salford justices, the 35-year-old of Ellis Street, Whelley, changed those pleas to guilty.

He was given a total of 16 weeks behind bars and ordered to pay a total of £250 in compensation to his victims.