Three men arrested on suspicion of murder remain on police bail, as detectives continue to investigate the death of a Wigan dad.

Police have confirmed that no-one has yet been charged following a suspected arson attack at the home of Mark Vernal this summer.

The 43-year-old was badly injured in the blaze at his home on Dumbarton Green, Beech Hill, on Wednesday, August 14.

He was rescued from the property, but he had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Mark Vernal

Sadly, he died in hospital the following day, with his friends and family at his bedside.

Police are treating the fire as an arson attack and their investigation became a murder probe after his death.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and section 18 assault, while a 45-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were released on bail, pending further police inquiries.

In a moving statement released after his death, Mark’s family said: “He was a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend. Mark was taken in such tragic circumstances .

“He was a larger than life character and loved by many.

“Our hearts are broken beyond belief at the saddest of times and how cruelly Mark has been taken from our lives.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call police on 0161 856 0110 or 101, quoting log 533 of August 14.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.