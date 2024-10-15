Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries after being stabbed in Wigan borough, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Wigan Road, Leigh, at around 7.40pm on Sunday to reports of a man being attacked.

He was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which police say were not thought to be “life-threatening or life-changing”.

An investigation is now under way, but so far no arrests have been made by police.

Police on Wigan Road, Leigh on Sunday evening

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of an assault on Wigan Road in Leigh at 7.40pm on Sunday, October 13.

“A 20-year-old man was stabbed and was taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries, which are not life-threatening or life-changing.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.