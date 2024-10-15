Probe launched after 20-year-old man stabbed in Wigan borough
Emergency services were called to Wigan Road, Leigh, at around 7.40pm on Sunday to reports of a man being attacked.
He was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which police say were not thought to be “life-threatening or life-changing”.
An investigation is now under way, but so far no arrests have been made by police.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of an assault on Wigan Road in Leigh at 7.40pm on Sunday, October 13.
“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.