Products worth £16k seized in Wigan borough in crackdown on illegal vapes

The seizures by trading standards officers were from shops in Wigan, Leigh, Ashton and Hindley.

Last week councillors backed proposals to tackle the illegal sale of vapes and to highlight their harmful effects, particularly on young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jenny Bullen, who proposed a motion at the latest full council meeting, said: “I am proud to have brought this proposal to the council chamber and for it to have received cross-party support, strongly expressing our intention to tackle the illegal sale of unauthorised vapes to underage children.

“It’s really concerning that we are seeing a rise in the numbers of young people vaping.

"Nationwide, there is concern that e-cigarettes are being marketed to teenagers who do not smoke, rather than adults who are trying to quit.

“The long-term implications of young people vaping are unknown and most vapes contain nicotine, which is incredibly addictive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The enforcement action came after reports of underage sales taking place in the borough.

Some of these vapes held 10 times the legal limit of e-liquid and many had incorrect information, labelling and packaging, placing people at risk.

Director for public health Rachel Musgrave said: “Taking action to seize illegal vapes is crucial to protect people from harm, especially our children and young people.