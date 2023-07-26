Proms in the Park will be held at Mesnes Park on Saturday, September 2 and Pennington Hall Park on Saturday, September 9.

Tyldesley Brass Band will provide pomp and ceremony with traditional singalong anthems, such as Land of Hope and Glory and Jerusalem, with families invited to take picnics, wave flags and enjoy the show.

Proms in the Park at Mesnes Park last summer

Coun Chris Ready said: “We can’t wait for Proms in the Park to return this year and for our communities to come together to celebrate the sights and sounds of the park.

“We’re so lucky to have such wonderful green spaces to play host to events like this and what better way to spend a Saturday evening than enjoying talented musicians while snacking on your favourite picnic treats.”

Tickets are priced from £9.50 for children and £12.50 for adults, with a VIP experience of prosecco and cream tea in a private gazebo also available.

Book via Eventbrite’s website.

Buy tickets for Mesnes Park: Mesnes Park Picnic Proms 2023 Tickets, Sat 2 Sep 2023 at 18:00 | Eventbrite