Prolific thief suffers another crime lapse

Malcolm Ellison was the subject of a conditional discharge for five snatch thefts from shops when he couldn’t resist stealing bottles of whisky, detergent and fabric softener worth £89 from the Food Warehouse in Wigan on March 25, borough justices heard. The 55-year-old of Kimberley Place, Ashton, admitted to the latest theft and was ordered to undergo drug treatment and complete 15 days of rehab activities. He also has £230 to pay in court costs, a victim surcharge and fine.