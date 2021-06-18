Prolific thief suffers another crime lapse

A serial thief has been given a community punishment after another crime lapse.

By Post reporter
Friday, 18th June 2021, 1:36 pm

Malcolm Ellison was the subject of a conditional discharge for five snatch thefts from shops when he couldn’t resist stealing bottles of whisky, detergent and fabric softener worth £89 from the Food Warehouse in Wigan on March 25, borough justices heard. The 55-year-old of Kimberley Place, Ashton, admitted to the latest theft and was ordered to undergo drug treatment and complete 15 days of rehab activities. He also has £230 to pay in court costs, a victim surcharge and fine.

