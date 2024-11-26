Prolific Wigan criminal locked up for shoplifting

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A homeless Wigan shoplifter who persistently targeted shops and retailers has been sent to prison.

Arthur McLean, 53, of no fixed address and no stranger to a cell, appeared at Wigan Magistrates Court charged with shoplifting in Wigan town centre and Robin Park Retail Park.

Read More
Multiple pile-up in M6 rush hour traffic at Wigan

Borough justices sentenced him to six weeks in prison.

They also issued him with a criminal behaviour order by magistrates banning him from entering Wigan town centre and Robin Park Retail Park for two years

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice