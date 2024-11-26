Prolific Wigan criminal locked up for shoplifting
A homeless Wigan shoplifter who persistently targeted shops and retailers has been sent to prison.
Arthur McLean, 53, of no fixed address and no stranger to a cell, appeared at Wigan Magistrates Court charged with shoplifting in Wigan town centre and Robin Park Retail Park.
Borough justices sentenced him to six weeks in prison.
They also issued him with a criminal behaviour order by magistrates banning him from entering Wigan town centre and Robin Park Retail Park for two years