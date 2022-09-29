Provisional trial date set for Wigan man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a woman
A Wigan man has been accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a woman.
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:55 am
Damian Lukasiewicz, 30, of Irwell Place in Norley, appeared before borough justices to face charges of sexual touching, causing actual bodily harm and throttling a named woman on June 13.
He was released on conditional bail until he appears before a Preston Crown Court judge on March 20 next year.
Lukasiewicz has yet to enter pleas on these charges although he did admit to a bail breach.