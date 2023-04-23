News you can trust since 1853
Prowler steals puppy from child while she plays in her own garden

An appeal was put out after a man entered a private garden in Wigan and stole a puppy from a child.

By Alan Weston
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 08:10 BST

The shocking incident took place in Moor Road, Orrell, at 6.50pm yesterday (Saturday), when the child was sitting in her own garden on the swings with her dogs.

GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page: “A male described as mixed race, believed to be in his 30s wearing a black jumper which says ‘SECURITY’ on the front has entered the garden, taken the dog from the child and ran off in an unknown direction.

The four-month-old puppy, called Dotty, was stolen from a child in her own gardenThe four-month-old puppy, called Dotty, was stolen from a child in her own garden
“The dog is called Dotty and was wearing a flowy collar – the dog is four months old so still very young.”

Many people took to social media after the incident was made public to express their shock and concern.

If you have any knowledge of this theft, or have any sighting of the dog please contact GMP on 101 and quote log number 2771-22042023.

Police have put out an appeal for information to find the stolen dog, called DottyPolice have put out an appeal for information to find the stolen dog, called Dotty
