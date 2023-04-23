The shocking incident took place in Moor Road, Orrell, at 6.50pm yesterday (Saturday), when the child was sitting in her own garden on the swings with her dogs.

GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page: “A male described as mixed race, believed to be in his 30s wearing a black jumper which says ‘SECURITY’ on the front has entered the garden, taken the dog from the child and ran off in an unknown direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-month-old puppy, called Dotty, was stolen from a child in her own garden

“The dog is called Dotty and was wearing a flowy collar – the dog is four months old so still very young.”

Many people took to social media after the incident was made public to express their shock and concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any knowledge of this theft, or have any sighting of the dog please contact GMP on 101 and quote log number 2771-22042023.