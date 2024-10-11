£19,000 worth of illegal goods seized in Wigan raids

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 08:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hundreds of illegal and potentially dangerous vapes and packs of illicit tobacco have been seized in trading standards raids across Wigan.

Co-ordinated action over a two-week period through the borough’s Community Safety Partnership seized the haul worth £19,000.

Wigan Council Trading Standards and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) targeted a number of shops last month, including two in Wigan town centre, Orrell, and another in Hindley town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, GMP officers impounded a vehicle connected to the alleged illegal activity.

£19,000 worth of goods were seized£19,000 worth of goods were seized
£19,000 worth of goods were seized
Read More
Tragic death of Wigan dad just days after he was released from prison

Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime, and civil contingencies at Wigan Council, said: “These seizures are essential in safeguarding our residents, particularly young people, from unscrupulous traders.

“Illegal vapes and tobacco damage our local economy with these businesses not paying tax to fund public services and undercutting the law-abiding shops.

“While many are aware of the risks associated with smoking, illegal cigarettes are made with no regard to standards, and high levels of nicotine in illegal vapes can increase people’s addiction.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sale of illegal products makes it easier for children and young people to get hooked on smoking or vaping.

“The people making money out of this do not care who they sell to.”

In the past the local authority has used minors to pose as customers to see if stores are prepared to break the law and make under-age sales. A number of people are also currently going through the courts facing prosecution for selling illegal cigarettes and vapes.

Anyone wishing to report illegal tobacco and vapes or underage sales to Trading Standards issues can ring in confidence 0808 223 1133 or [email protected]

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice