Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of illegal and potentially dangerous vapes and packs of illicit tobacco have been seized in trading standards raids across Wigan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-ordinated action over a two-week period through the borough’s Community Safety Partnership seized the haul worth £19,000.

Wigan Council Trading Standards and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) targeted a number of shops last month, including two in Wigan town centre, Orrell, and another in Hindley town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, GMP officers impounded a vehicle connected to the alleged illegal activity.

£19,000 worth of goods were seized

Coun Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime, and civil contingencies at Wigan Council, said: “These seizures are essential in safeguarding our residents, particularly young people, from unscrupulous traders.

“Illegal vapes and tobacco damage our local economy with these businesses not paying tax to fund public services and undercutting the law-abiding shops.

“While many are aware of the risks associated with smoking, illegal cigarettes are made with no regard to standards, and high levels of nicotine in illegal vapes can increase people’s addiction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale of illegal products makes it easier for children and young people to get hooked on smoking or vaping.

“The people making money out of this do not care who they sell to.”

In the past the local authority has used minors to pose as customers to see if stores are prepared to break the law and make under-age sales. A number of people are also currently going through the courts facing prosecution for selling illegal cigarettes and vapes.

Anyone wishing to report illegal tobacco and vapes or underage sales to Trading Standards issues can ring in confidence 0808 223 1133 or [email protected]