News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Punishment handed down to Wigan motorist who finally confessed to careless driving

A Wigan motorist has finally admitted to careless driving.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Keith Breeze, 47, of Church Lane, Lowton, had initially denied driving a Ford ST on October 21 2021 without due care and attention.

Read More
Food hygiene: The Wigan eateries awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agenc...

But at the latest hearing before Wigan magistrates he changed his plea to guilty and received a 12-month conditional discharge, five points were put on his licence and he was ordered to pay costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £107.