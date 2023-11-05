Punishment handed down to Wigan motorist who finally confessed to careless driving
A Wigan motorist has finally admitted to careless driving.
Keith Breeze, 47, of Church Lane, Lowton, had initially denied driving a Ford ST on October 21 2021 without due care and attention.
But at the latest hearing before Wigan magistrates he changed his plea to guilty and received a 12-month conditional discharge, five points were put on his licence and he was ordered to pay costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £107.