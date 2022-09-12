Raider snatches up to £1,000 worth of gin during Wigan bar break-in
A bar in Wigan is appealing for information about an early hours burglary when £1,000 worth of gin was stolen.
The Hoot, on Standish High Street, was targeted in the early hours of September 12 and as well as the stolen spirits, owner Craig Jones had thousands of pounds in damage to contend with.
At around 1am, the intruder kicked at the laminated glass door panel, shattering it but not knocking it out so instead he, used a crowbar to get in through the sliding door.
Discovering that no money was kept in the till over night, the burglar vaulted the bar and proceeded to fill a large Lidl bag for life with gin bottles.
Up to 50 bottles of various brands and and worth around £1,000 were taken.
Mr Jones said: “A tenant of mine informed me that the alarm was going off at around 1am.
"By the time I got here of course the man had long gone. I still need to work out exactly how much has been taken.”
Leaving the premises on what appears to be a red/orange mountain bike, the culprit travelled down High Street before heading towards Southlands Avenue.
While this was captured on CCTV – footage of which has been passed to police - the individual had his face covered.
In a social media post, The Hoot asked for anyone that is offered bottles of gin to contact the police or the bar itself.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.