The latest round-up of those who have appeared before Wigan magistrates and in the dock at crown court.

A trial date has been set for a teenager accused of assaulting a woman and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards her.

Jacob Gaskell, 19, of HMP Deerbolt in Durham, has pleaded not guilty to the offences, which are alleged to have happened in Platt Bridge on February 26.

He also denies causing £350 worth of damage to a car belonging to another woman on the same day.

Gavel and scales

Gaskell will stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 8.

He was remanded in custody until then.

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence for contacting a woman, in breach of a non-molestation order.

Colin Harris, 47, of Salisbury Way, Tyldesley, pleaded guilty to communicating with the woman in Astley on July 2.

Wigan justices imposed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to attend 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £85 for prosecution costs.

A Wigan woman has admitted being in possession of class A drug cocaine and breaching a restraining order twice in three days.

Rebecca Winstanley, 35, of Thompson Street, Whelley, pleaded guilty to going to an address in Shevington on August 3 and 5, despite being banned by a restraining order, and having cocaine on August 5.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to attend Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 5 while on bail.

Justices decided to adjourn the hearing so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

She was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing on September 22.

A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing a purse at Wigan North Western railway station and using a bank card found inside it.

Lyndsey Potts, 40, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, took the purse, which contained bank cards and sentimental items, on January 2.

She then committed fraud by using a stolen bank card on the same day.

The case was adjourned by Wigan magistrates until October 10 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

She was remanded on unconditional bail.

A woman has denied repeatedly beating a dog with a horse whip at a park in Wigan.

Nikki Herron, 44, of North Street, in Briercliffe, Burnley, is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a Rottweiler dog named Brando by hitting him at Beacon Country Park in Up Holland on March 6.

She also denies failing to protect the animal from injury, pain or suffering on the same day.

A case management hearing will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 20.

A man has been convicted of entering a Wigan social club with intent to steal.

Daniel Simm, 31, whose address was given as homelessness charity The Brick, had denied going into Whelley Labour Club on May 28, but was found guilty after a trial.

The case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

Simm will be sentenced by Wigan justices on September 22 and was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan man has denied blocking a public footpath by installing an electric barrier.

Stuart Baldwin, 58, of Bryn Gates Lane, Bamfurlong, is charged with obstructing free passage along Bryn Gates Lane with the barrier on October 5.

The case was adjourned for a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 12.

A couple have been charged with failing to send two children to school regularly in the spring term.

It is alleged that Graham Hunt and Leanne Murray, of Hartley Grove, Orrell, did not send the two children to lessons regularly between January 5 and April 1.

They will appear before Wigan magistrates on September 22.

A woman has been left with a hefty bill after failing to send a child to school regularly.

Christine Callan, 48, of Severn Drive, Norley, pleaded guilty to not ensuring the child went to lessons regularly between January 5 and April 1.

She was ordered to pay a £60 fine, £100 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.

A woman has admitted failing to send a child to school regularly between January 5 and April 1.

Lyndsey Dymitrow, 39, of Windsor Road, Golborne, will next appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 22.

A woman has been fined £40 for failing to send a child to school regularly between January 5 and April 1.

Amanda Waller, of Barrowdale Road, Golborne, must also pay £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

A Wigan man will stand trial later this year after pleading not guilty to failing to send a child to school regularly.

Michael Eshiett, 40, of Bird Street, Ince, is alleged to have failed to ensure the child went to lessons regularly between January 5 and April 1.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 13.

Ashleigh West, 31, of the same address, pleaded guilty to the offence and must pay a £40 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

A Wigan man who stole two toy robots from a supermarket has been left with a large bill.

Glen Mather, 39, of Priory Road, Ashton, pleaded guilty to taking the toys, worth £70, from Aldi in Wigan on February 16.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £70 in compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £22 to fund services for victims.

A man who was caught carrying a lock knife more than three years ago has been given a second chance by magistrates.

Jack Moore, 27, of Widdows Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to having the knife in Atherton on April 18, 2019.

Wigan justices sentenced him to three months in prison due to the seriousness of the offence, but they decided to suspend it for six months after hearing Moore had turned his life around and not committed any further offences.

He must pay £122 to fund services for victims and £85 prosecution costs.

A man has denied using or threatening to use violence and will stand trial later this year.

Lee Probert, 40, of Frog Lane, Wigan, is alleged to have carried out the offence on August 5 last year.

Probert pleaded guilty to damaging a motorbike on the same day.

Wigan magistrates set a trial date of December 15 and he was remanded on conditional bail until then.

A Wigan woman accused of breaking Covid-19 rules by going to a Bonfire Night event will stand trial later this year.

Lauren Capstick-Saunt, 27, of Hamilton Road, Ashton, has pleaded not guilty to breaching regulations by attending an event with more than two people at Garswood and Simms Road Labour Club on November 5, 2020.

Wigan magistrates have now set a trial date of December 13.

A motorist who failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis by the police has been disqualified from driving for two years.

Scott Johnson, 40, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, pleaded guilty to not giving a sample on February 16.

Wigan justices imposed a 24-month driving ban and a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Johnson must pay £95 to fund victim services and £85 towards prosecution costs.

A prolific shoplifter who stole food and clothes worth hundreds of pounds will appear before Wigan magistrates to be sentenced.

John Blaney-Heyes, 29, of Cecil Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to stealing food from Iceland in Leigh on three occasions in December and January, and attempting to take more food in March.

He also admitted taking clothes worth £800 from Sports Direct in Leigh on January 1.

Wigan magistrates adjourned the case and he will be back in the dock on September 9.

He was remanded in custody until then.

The case against a man accused of travelling in a car taken without the owner's consent has been dismissed after no evidence was offered to the court.

Connor Hessell, 26, Fell Street, Leigh, had denied being in the black Mercedes car on July 27.

Magistrates have ordered a man who carried out an assault to pay a fine of £120.

David Cobley, 33, of Manchester Road, Ince, pleaded guilty to assaulting John Barns by beating him on June 23.

As well as the fine, he must pay £85 prosecution costs and £48 to fund victim services.

A motorist who got behind the wheel while banned has been fined £120.

Damian Graves, 49, of Flamstead, Skelmersdale, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on June 29.

He also admitted driving without insurance and using a car without a valid MOT certificate.

Wigan justices ordered him to pay the fine, plus £85 prosecution costs and £48 victim surcharge.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

A man who stole two boilers worth £3,000 has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Marc Hope, 40, of Kingsley Street, Leigh, admitted entering a property on Glastonbury Avenue, Lowton, as a trespasser and stealing the boilers.

The offence happened between April 2 and 3, 2020.

Hope was given a 26-week prison sentence, with magistrates citing it was a serious crime due to the significant level of planning, the emotional impact on the victim and the considerable damage caused to the premises.

But they decided to suspend the sentence for 12 months as there was a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation".

He must pay compensation of £3,000.

A man has been fined after admitting he stole two garden benches from a shop.

Adam Cunliffe, 31, of Thackeray Place, Worsley Mesnes, took the benches from B&M Bargains in Wigan on May 8.

He must pay an £80 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.

A man has admitted threatening someone with an axe in a supermarket car park.

Adam Willerton, 38, of Sandringham Drive, Leigh, took the weapon to the car park at Asda in Leigh on July 2 and threatened John Saro, making him believe he was at immediate risk of physical harm.

After hearing his guilty plea, Wigan magistrates sent Willerton's case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on September 28.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A young motorist has admitted driving dangerously and failing to stop for the police.

Tyler Huddart, 21,of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, committed the offences while driving a Renault Megane in Bolton on July 3.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and insurance.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for Huddart to be sentenced on September 28 and imposed an interim driving ban.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, causing actual bodily harm.

Carl Collier, 46, of Derby Street, Atherton, attacked David Sammons on April 5.

He will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on September 30 and was remanded on bail, with conditions not to contact Mr Sammons or use Diamond bus services.

A woman has been charged with stealing cleaning items from a Wigan shop.

Alysha Clayton, 33, whose address was given as the Mercure Wigan Oak Hotel, is accused of taking goods worth £85 from B&M Bargains on May 4.

She will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 14 and is currently on conditional bail.

A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a breath sample to police and assaulting a police officer.

Daniel Whalley, 24, of Harrow Road, Marsh Green, is alleged to have committed the offences on July 6.

He will appear before Wigan magistrates on December 20 for a trial.

Whalley was remanded on unconditional bail.

A man has been left with a large bill after he pleaded guilty to damaging a car.

Vladislav Skirpanovs, 28, of Carfield, Skelmersdale, caused £60 worth of damage to a Ford Fiesta belonging to Emma Hyatt between April 24 and 25.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £60 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and £22 to fund victim services.

A man who admitted possessing cocaine will be sentenced later this month.

Joshua Bourne, 31, of Ludlow Drive, Leigh, pleaded guilty to having the class A drug in Wigan on June 29.

He will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on September 28 and was remanded on conditional bail.

A driver who denied failing to provide a breath sample for police has changed his plea to guilty.

Grant Gregson, 30, of Hampton Grove, Leigh, had previously pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without a licence on May 5.

He will be sentenced for all three offences on September 27 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then and an interim driving disqualification was imposed.

A woman will stand trial next year accused of failing to ensure the needs of two dogs were met.

Scarlett Orlik, 23, of Lincoln Drive, Ashton, is charged with failing to provide a suitable environment, suitable diet and failing to allow the dogs to exhibit their normal behaviour patterns.