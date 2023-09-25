Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The doors were prised open and shutters forced at the Tesco Express on Gidlow Lane, at around 11.30pm on Sunday September 24.

A crew from Wigan fire station were the first emergency services on the scene because the burglary had triggered the “smoke cloak” security system inside the store which in turn set off the fire alarm.

Tesco Express in Gidlow Lane

When they got there they found signs of the break-in and evidence that tills had been accessed and booze taken from shelves.