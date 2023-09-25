Raiders plunder cash and booze during late night Wigan Tesco break-in
Money and alcohol were plundered from a Wigan mini-market during a late-night raid.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
The doors were prised open and shutters forced at the Tesco Express on Gidlow Lane, at around 11.30pm on Sunday September 24.
A crew from Wigan fire station were the first emergency services on the scene because the burglary had triggered the “smoke cloak” security system inside the store which in turn set off the fire alarm.
When they got there they found signs of the break-in and evidence that tills had been accessed and booze taken from shelves.
Anyone with information should ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.