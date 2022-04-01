Security shutters were forced and then a power tool used in an attempt to slice through a door into the ticket office during the early hours break-in on Friday April 1.

A Wigan fire crew as well as police were called to the scene at around 3am because the bungled burglary had generated so many fumes.

Firefigthters were called to the DW Stadium at 3am

Watch manager Gareth Gray said: “They must have used some kind of petrol grinder to get through the door because it created that much smoke that it was at first thought the stadium was on fire.

"They had managed to force some shutters up by two or three feet, crawl underneath and were then trying to slice through the door to the main ticket office with a grinder.

"They didn’t succeed but it made a real mess.”

Anyone with information on the raid should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.