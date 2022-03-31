Woman seriously injured in Wigan car smash
A woman had to be cut from the wreckage of her car following a horror smash in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 5:17 pm
Emergency services, including two fire engines, were called to the junction of Gidlow Lane and Park Road, Wigan, after a car “T-boned” another vehicle at around 9.15am on Thursday March 31.
The woman who was extricated from her vehicle was taken to hospital with a suspected spinal injury.
Her current condition is unknown.
The other driver was advised to go to hospital to be treated for shock.