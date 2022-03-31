Woman seriously injured in Wigan car smash

A woman had to be cut from the wreckage of her car following a horror smash in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 5:17 pm

Emergency services, including two fire engines, were called to the junction of Gidlow Lane and Park Road, Wigan, after a car “T-boned” another vehicle at around 9.15am on Thursday March 31.

The woman who was extricated from her vehicle was taken to hospital with a suspected spinal injury.

Her current condition is unknown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The aftermath of the crash

The other driver was advised to go to hospital to be treated for shock.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

WiganEmergency services