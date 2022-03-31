Emergency services, including two fire engines, were called to the junction of Gidlow Lane and Park Road, Wigan, after a car “T-boned” another vehicle at around 9.15am on Thursday March 31.

The woman who was extricated from her vehicle was taken to hospital with a suspected spinal injury.

Her current condition is unknown.

The aftermath of the crash

The other driver was advised to go to hospital to be treated for shock.