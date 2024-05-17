Rape and 'revenge porn' Wigan trial date set
Connor Gaskell, 25, of Knightshill Crescent, Springfield, is accused of raping a woman over 16 in March 2021.
He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour between August 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, which is alleged to have included physical assaults, damaging property, threatening to reveal private information, monitoring phone use and hacking online accounts.
He is alleged to have threatened to disclose private photographs and films between November 1, 2020 and May 23, 2021, and caused criminal damage to a car in October 2020.
Gaskell is charged with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a television, both on December 5, 2020.
He is also accused of committing affray and damaging a door, windows and two cars on May 23, 2021.
Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he entered not guilty pleas to all the charges and a trial was scheduled to begin on September 30 this year.
A case management hearing was also fixed for July 12.